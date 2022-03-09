Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson added to UFC 274

With the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title already on the line at UFC 274, another big matchup in the division is on the way.

Sports Illustrated has reported a showdown between the No. 5 and 7-ranked contenders, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson, has been added to the May 7, 2022, event in Phoenix, Ariz. The matchup has been anticipated for a matter of months now with UFC President Dana White previously letting it be known that this was the fight being worked on.

Both Chandler and Ferguson will look to get back to their winning ways after recent skids. For the former three-time Bellator titleholder, Chandler rides a two-fight losing streak after bouts with current UFC titlist Charles Oliveira (watch highlights) followed by his recent war with the next title challenger, Justin Gaethje (watch highlights).

The 38-year-old Ferguson, on the other hand, has lost three straight dating back to his June 2019 victory against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (watch highlights). Two of those losses, like Chandler, also came against Oliveira and Gaethje before he last took on Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 in May 2021 — the same night Chandler and Oliveira battled for vacant gold.

The addition of the bout brings the pay-per-view (PPV) event to a total of 13 overall fights. The current lineup can be seen below.

Lightweight - 155lbs: (C)Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Lightweight: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Light Heavyweight - 205lbs: Maurício Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Heavyweight - 207-265lbs: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Featherweight - 145lbs: Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Welterweight - 170lbs: Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Welterweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Flyweight - 125lbs: Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Strawweight - 115lbs: Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Flyweight - 125lbs: C.J. Vergara vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Bantamweight - 135lbs: Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick