Michael Bisping recalls scary drive with Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till — ‘If they don’t die, I’m gonna be very, very impressed’

The pairing of Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till has made for mixed martial arts’ (MMA) newest, and maybe most playfully dangerous, bromance.

Currently training together as Chimaev prepares for his upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 273 clash with Gilbert Burns on Apr. 9, 2022, Till and “Borz” recently hung out with Michael Bisping before UFC 272 in Las Vegas and gave the former middleweight champ a ride he won’t soon forget.

“So they’re in town with Darren cause Khamzat’s training for his fight with Gilbert Burns in April and they’re all staying [together],” Bisping said on The MMA Hour. “I was commentating on the weekend and we went out for dinner Friday night. And they picked me up from the hotel, which was very nice. [When] They drive me back to the hotel... they get a little giddy.

“Khamzat’s driving like an absolute goddamn maniac. And I mean a maniac. On the wrong side of the road, purposefully dodging traffic. I’m in the back, ‘Ahh!! Ahh!!’ Screaming, putting my seatbelt on and I’m like, ‘Stop, stop, stop!’ They pull up to the gas station, I went in to buy some milk for my coffee in the morning, and I come out, they’re doing doughnuts like maniacs in the car park. I’m like, ‘Guys, you’re going to get arrested.’ I get in the car, Darren Till starts doing more doughnuts, just misses the fuel pump by about this much, oh my god. Let me out of this car. If they make it to the fight, if they don’t die, I’m gonna be very, very impressed.”

Chimaev’s fight with Burns will be his fifth under the UFC banner and the biggest of his career as he can launch himself from his No. 11 spot in the welterweight rankings to the top 3. But obviously, he’ll have to make it to the fight in one piece which may be easier said than done if his combination with Till continues to test their limits on the fun scale.