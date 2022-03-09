Kevin Lee vs Diego Sanchez staredown video from Eagle FC 46 press conference

Former UFC welterweights Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez came face-to-face at the conclusion of the Eagle FC 46 press conference event, just two days in front of their 165-pound headliner on Friday night (March 11, 2022) inside FLX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Watch them come nose-to-nose in the embedded video above.

Lee jumped out to an early (and massive) betting favorite, clocking in at -800 for his combat sports return against +500 for Sanchez, according to BetOnline.ag. And if you think “The Nightmare” is getting no love from the bookies, keep in mind the original TUF guy closed at +500 against Jake Matthews ahead of UFC 263.

Elsewhere on the card, Ray Borg is the -700 favorite to whoop Ricky Bandejas (+450).

Eagle FC is the new MMA promotion created in part by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who intends to build his brand both stateside and abroad. The means to that end is developing stars that resonate with American audiences and it appears Lee has been pegged to be “that guy.”

Expect Sanchez to have something to say about that.