Former UFC welterweight headliners Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez will collide at the upcoming Eagle FC mixed martial arts (MMA) event in the newly-created 165-pound weight class, one of several bouts official for the promotion’s stateside return this Friday night (March 11, 2022) inside FLX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Before that clash of styles gets underway in “The Sunshine State,” both combatants will take center stage for the Eagle FC 46 press conference on Wednesday, conveniently embedded in the live video player above.

Promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov does not appear to be a part of today’s festivities.

The 29 year-old Lee (18-7) was released from UFC after losing four of his last five and flunking a post-fight drug test. As for Sanchez (30-13), who turned 40 just a few weeks back, his recent loss to Jake Matthews — coupled with his backstage drama — led to his “sad” release earlier this year.

Redemption is just a few days away.