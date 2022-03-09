Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 50: “Santos vs. Ankalaev” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 12, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

1:45 p.m. – Alex Caceres

2:00 p.m. – Karl Roberson

2:15 p.m. – Song Yadong

2:30 p.m. – Magomed Ankalaev

2:45 p.m. – Terrance McKinney

3:00 p.m. – Bruno Silva

3:15 p.m. – Thiago Santos

3:30 p.m. – Marlon Moraes

4:00 p.m. – Khalil Rountree

4:15 p.m. – Sodiq Yusuff

4:30 p.m. – Drew Dober

4:45 p.m. – Alex Pereira

Note: Times and availability subject to change

Assuming we don’t have any surprise COVID cancellations or weigh-in fails, Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev will headline this weekend’s light heavyweight main event. Prior to that five-round showdown, bantamweight veterans Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong collide at 135 pounds.

For the rest of the UFC Vegas 50 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.