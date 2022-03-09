 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live: UFC Vegas 50 media day video feat. Thiago Santos, Magomed Ankalaev

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 50: “Santos vs. Ankalaev” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 12, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its run of shows inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., march 12, 2022, with a hard-hitting Light Heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5-ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 6-seeded Magomed Ankalaev. In UFC Vegas 50’s co-main event, No. 10-ranked Bantamweight contender, Marlon Moraes, aims to stop the momentum of Song Yadong (No. 14).

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

1:45 p.m. – Alex Caceres
2:00 p.m. – Karl Roberson
2:15 p.m. – Song Yadong
2:30 p.m. – Magomed Ankalaev
2:45 p.m. – Terrance McKinney
3:00 p.m. – Bruno Silva
3:15 p.m. – Thiago Santos
3:30 p.m. – Marlon Moraes
4:00 p.m. – Khalil Rountree
4:15 p.m. – Sodiq Yusuff
4:30 p.m. – Drew Dober
4:45 p.m. – Alex Pereira

Note: Times and availability subject to change

Assuming we don’t have any surprise COVID cancellations or weigh-in fails, Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev will headline this weekend’s light heavyweight main event. Prior to that five-round showdown, bantamweight veterans Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong collide at 135 pounds.

For the rest of the UFC Vegas 50 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

