Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 50: “Santos vs. Ankalaev” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 12, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Fighters scheduled to appear include:
1:45 p.m. – Alex Caceres
2:00 p.m. – Karl Roberson
2:15 p.m. – Song Yadong
2:30 p.m. – Magomed Ankalaev
2:45 p.m. – Terrance McKinney
3:00 p.m. – Bruno Silva
3:15 p.m. – Thiago Santos
3:30 p.m. – Marlon Moraes
4:00 p.m. – Khalil Rountree
4:15 p.m. – Sodiq Yusuff
4:30 p.m. – Drew Dober
4:45 p.m. – Alex Pereira
Note: Times and availability subject to change
Assuming we don’t have any surprise COVID cancellations or weigh-in fails, Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev will headline this weekend’s light heavyweight main event. Prior to that five-round showdown, bantamweight veterans Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong collide at 135 pounds.
For the rest of the UFC Vegas 50 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.
Loading comments...