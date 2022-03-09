Stipe Miocic vs Tai Tuivasa odds: Ex-UFC champ betting favorite to beat ‘Bam Bam’

Former UFC 265-pound champion Stipe Miocic has been linked to a potential comeback fight opposite fast-rising heavyweight smasher Tai Tuivasa, and while nothing is official (or even mentioned by the promotion) at this time, the sports books are already taking action on this fan-friendly matchup.

Not surprisingly, Miocic opened as the -220 (5/11) betting favorite, according to our friends at BetOnline.ag, against +185 (37/20) for underdog Tuivasa. As with any opening line, future fluctuation is dictated by incoming bets; meaning, money dumped in either direction could widen (or narrow) the current margin.

“Bam Bam” is hoping UFC can book this titanic tilt for July.

“I think that was the timeline that we heard Stipe wants to have a fight in, so that kind of makes sense,” Tuivasa told MMA Junkie. “Even to say Stipe’s name, it kind of sounds a bit surreal sometimes even when I say it. But it’s like, I’m here. I’ve made it now. I’m up here with the best, and that’s who I want to get next. That’s pretty cool, but it’s time for some people to move out and some new people to move in.”

Miocic (20-4) has not competed since losing his heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou in their UFC 260 rematch roughly one year back. In fact, the part-time firefighter hasn’t competed twice in the same calendar year since 2017 and spent the last five years mired in rivalries with Ngannou and Daniel Cormier.

From a fan’s perspective, a fresh face would be a nice change of pace.

Tuivasa (14-3) was on the verge of being cut after losing his third straight fight back in Oct. 2019. Undeterred, “Bam Bam” roared back with five straight wins — all of which ended by way of thunderous knockout — to cement his place at No. 3 in the updated 265-pound rankings, one spot below Miocic.

This pairing seems like a no-brainer, but it all depends on whether or not Miocic wants it.