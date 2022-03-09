Event: UFC Vegas 52: “Lemos vs. Andrade”

Date: Sat., April 23, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 52 Main Event On ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

UFC Vegas 52 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

170 lbs.: Louis Cosce vs. Preston Parsons

125 lbs.: Cameron Else vs. Aori Qileng

155 lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

170 lbs.: Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

125 lbs.: Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

205 lbs.: Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

125 lbs.: Manel Kape vs. Su Mudaerji

145 lbs.: Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata

170 lbs.: Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

155 lbs.: Steve Garcia vs. Damir Hadzovic

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

