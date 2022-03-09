Event: UFC Vegas 52: “Lemos vs. Andrade”
Date: Sat., April 23, 2022
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Vegas 52 Main Event On ESPN+:
115 lbs.: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade
UFC Vegas 52 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:
265 lbs.: Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
170 lbs.: Louis Cosce vs. Preston Parsons
125 lbs.: Cameron Else vs. Aori Qileng
155 lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles
170 lbs.: Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson
125 lbs.: Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa
205 lbs.: Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva
125 lbs.: Manel Kape vs. Su Mudaerji
145 lbs.: Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata
170 lbs.: Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko
155 lbs.: Steve Garcia vs. Damir Hadzovic
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 52 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Loading comments...