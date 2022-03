Latest UFC 274 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Oliveira vs Gaethje’ on May 7

Event: UFC 274: “Gaethje vs. Oliveira”

Date: Sat., May 7, 2022

Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 274 PPV Main Event on ESPN+:

155 lbs.: UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 274 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:

205 lbs.: Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

265 lbs.: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

155 lbs.: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

145 lbs.: Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

115 lbs.: Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez

125 lbs.: Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara

170 lbs.: Danny Roberts vs. Francisco Trinaldo

125 lbs.: Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

170 lbs.: Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

155 lbs.: Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

135 lbs.: Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

