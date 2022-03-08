Sorry UFC! Kayla Harrison re-signs with PFL, joins ‘Super Fight Division’ on PPV

Kayla Harrison will remain with Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The two-time lightweight tournament champion will return for the 2022 season after the promotion matched a sizable, multi-fight offer from Bellator MMA. UFC also threw its name into the bargaining hat, but to the surprise of no one, the money, “wasn’t in the same ballpark” as PFL and Bellator MMA, according to ESPN.

Probably because that Amanda Nunes super fight went up in smoke.

“I’m happy the free agency is over and I have a fight on the horizon,” Harrison told NY Post. “I’m excited to continue to grow and challenge myself and be one of the highest paid athletes in the sport. I am also excited PFL is on board with helping me reach my goals of becoming the best and trying to acquire some of the biggest competition in the game to come and challenge me. I look forward to us making those fights happen and until then I have another belt to win.”

I guess that Cris Cyborg grudge match is on hold for the time being.

The 31 year-old Harrison is 12-0 with 10 finishes, five by knockout and five by submission. The Olympic gold medalist hasn’t competed since smashing Taylor Guardado in the 2021 tournament finals last October in “The Sunshine State.” Harrison previously competed at featherweight for Invicta FC back in Nov. 2020.

Related Harrison Not Ruling Out Cut To Bantamweight

“I am excited to announce the PFL is launching a new pay-per-view super fight division where star MMA fighters will compete on a global stage against the best fighters in the sport,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said. “Two-time PFL Champion, Kayla Harrison, will be fighting in the PFL’s 2022 Season starting this April on ESPN networks and will also continue to build her legacy as a main event in the PFL’s PPV Super Fight Division.”

An opponent for Harrison’s return has yet to be determined.