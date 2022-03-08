UFC 272 medical suspensions, injuries: Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal draw 45-day timeouts

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) recently handed down its list of injuries and medical suspension for those athletes competing on the UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) card, which took place last Sat. night (March 5, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Welterweight headliners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal both drew 45-day timeouts, though “Gamebred” has some extra homework to complete before he returns. As for Renato Moicano, who got beat up for five rounds at the hands of former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos on short notice, he’ll be out of action for 60 days.

That’s not all.

Here are the complete UFC 272 injuries and medial suspensions from the folks at MixedMartialArts.com, helpfully compiled by MMA Junkie:

Colby Covington: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Jorge Masvidal: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days; also must have MRI with and without contrast in two weeks; additionally must compare to Oct. 21, 2019 MRI by March 19.

Rafael dos Anjos: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days.

Renato Moicano: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days.

Bryce Mitchell: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Edson Barboza: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to left eyebrow lacerations.

Kevin Holland: Suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days.

Alex Oliveira: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Serghei Spivac: No suspension.

Greg Hardy: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Jalin Turner: Suspended 180 days or until left foot and left knee x-ray cleared by orthopedic doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Jamie Mullarkey: Suspended 180 days or until right ribs x-ray cleared by doctor; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Marina Rodriguez: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to right eyebrow laceration.

Yan Xiaonan: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to tooth injury.

Nicolae Negumereanu: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Kennedy Nzechukwu: Suspended 180 days or until left foot x-ray cleared by an orthopedic doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Maryna Moroz: Suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days.

Mariya Agapova: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Umar Nurmagomedov: No suspension.

Brian Kelleher: No suspension.

Tim Elliott: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Tagir Ulanbekov: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Ludovit Klein: No suspension.

Devonte Smith: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Dustin Jacoby: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Michal Oleksiejczuk: Suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days.

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

