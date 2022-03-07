Pic: Official UFC 273 poster lands for ‘Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie’ championship doubleheader

Gold is Your #UFC273 poster has officially arrived! [ April 9 | @VyStarVetArena | Tickets https://t.co/1KZvTNEwD7 ] pic.twitter.com/zEztYwNn6I

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its return to the “Sunshine State” for the upcoming UFC 273: “Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie” pay-per-view (PPV) card, locked and loaded for Sat., April 9, 2022 inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and the promotion recently unveiled the official fight poster for the championship event.

UFC 273 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski and top 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung, affectionately known as “The Korean Zombie.”

Related Chimaev Vs Burns Booked For UFC 273

Former champion Max Holloway insists he’ll be on standby the for main event after previously withdrawing due to injury.

In the UFC 273 co-main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his strap against bitter rival and ex-division kingpin Petr Yan. “Funk Master” captured the crown by way of disqualification then took an extended leave of absence to deal with a surgically-repaired neck.

For the updated UFC 273 fight card and PPV lineup click here.