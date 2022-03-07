‘Reckless’ Cain Velasquez remains jailed after judge denies bail — ‘The risk is too great’

Cain Velasquez will remain behind bars.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was denied bail on Monday during his court arraignment in Santa Clara, Calif., roughly one week after allegedly chasing down a suspected child molester and opening fire in Morgan Hills, wounding the driver.

“There is clear and convincing evidence that there is a substantial likelihood release would result in great bodily injury, not just to the named complaining witnesses in this case but to Santa Clara residents at large,” Judge Shelyna Brown said (via MMA Fighting). “This case involves allegations of extreme recklessness to human life.”

Velasquez, 39, is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and one count of carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

“Ramming a vehicle in the middle of the day where our citizens are out driving, going about their business and shooting out of a car at other individuals, which is reckless by any standard,” Judge Brown continued. “Anyone could have been injured. Anyone could have been killed and when this court looks at Article 1, Section 12, it is this level of risk that the court must take into consideration. With that said, this court is making the ruling that the risk is too great and that there will be no bail set at this time.”

Velasquez will be back in court on April 12.

The former American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) fixture was in pursuit of Harry Goularte, 43, who is accused of molesting children at his mother’s daycare facility. Police reports indicate that Velasquez had a “close relative” named among the alleged victims.

Despite local support from the combat sports community, the 39 year-old Velasquez could be looking at 20 years to life in prison if convicted of attempted murder, and that’s without adding on the additional charges he’s facing from the district attorney.

Velasquez (14-3) has not competed since falling to Francis Ngannou back in early 2019.