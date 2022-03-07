Sorry haters, but this isn’t the end of Greg Hardy — ‘I refuse to die’

Greg Hardy recently completed the final fight on his UFC contract, a first-round technical knockout loss to Sergey Spivak as part of the UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (March 5, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Losing to the Moldovan “Polar Bear” marked the third straight loss for the 33 year-old “Prince of War,” which is probably going to keep the promotion from calling him back. On the plus side, at least those Michael Jordan comparisons can finally come to an end.

“I’m okay first of all for those who wanna know,” Hardy wrote on Instagram. “No excuses, gotta get better. I don’t know what to do but say sorry. More coming for the Prince of War just gotta get my shit together. Thank you to the UFC and Dana White for being in my corner. Thank you coaches and training partners and agents First Round Management. Everyone did their job accept for me. This one is on me and there are no excuses for me lacking. I refuse to die but I have to reevaluate for sure.”

It would stand to reason that Hardy could join a competing promotion now that his UFC contract has come to a close; however, domestic violence issues from the former NFL star’s past — which dogged him throughout his heavyweight UFC career — are likely to resurface.

In addition, organizations like Bellator MMA and PFL have focused more on homegrown talent in recent years and are not as quick to chase after every UFC name looking for a home. Unless Hardy wants to try his luck at this newly-funded combat sports promotion.