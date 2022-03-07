Here’s that brutal, one-slap knockout video from Arnold’s Slap Fighting Championship

Slap Fighting Championship (SFC) made its wild debut at the Arnold Sports Festival last weekend in Columbus, Ohio, where hosts Arnold Schwarzenegger and Logan Paul — along with thousands of gawking fans — lined up to watch a bunch of competitors slap the shit out of each other.

SFC Super Heavyweight Champion Dawid “Zales” Zalewski (17-0) landed a brutal, one-slap knockout against Koa “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Viernes (9-1) to retain his championship title. Shortly before that titanic tilt, Peter “Alligator” Truchlik (4-1) captured an overtime decision victory over Karol “Piccolo” Wylupek (2-2-1) in a light heavyweight affair.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Polish light heavyweight Mateusz “Kazek” Kazmierczak (2-1) outworked Michal “Kucik” Kucinski (0-1) for a decision win, while Maksymilian “Mad Max” Lesniak (6-2) crushed Nikolas “Predator” Toth (1-1) by way of first-round knockout. Kicking off the card were Polish reality TV stars Adrianna Sledz (2-0) and Julia Kruzer (0-1). Sledz pushed her way past the challenge of Kruger for a unanimous decision victory.

No telling if SFC (and its competitors) will catch on in the United States or simply join XARM and YAMMA Pit Fighting in the freak show hall of shame, but I can tell you with a great deal of certainty that getting slapped into unconsciousness takes a different breed of athlete — and I’m here for it.