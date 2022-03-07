Latest Bellator 277 fight card, rumors for ‘McKee vs. Pitbull 2’ in San Jose

Event: Bellator 277: “McKee vs. Pitbull 2”

Date: Fri., April 15, 2022

Location: SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 277 Main Event:

145 lbs.: Champion A.J. McKee (18-0) vs. Patricio Pitbull (15-5)

Bellator 277 Main Card:

205 lbs.: Champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2) vs. Corey Anderson (16-5)

145 lbs. Aaron Pico (9-3) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (17-3-1)

265 lbs.: Tim Johnson (15-8) vs. Linton Vassell (22-8, 1 NC)

Bellator 277 ‘Prelims’ Card:

265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune (11-2, 1 NC) vs. Steve Mowry (10-0)

170 lbs.: Kyle Crutchmer (8-1) vs. Michael Lombardo (12-2, 1 NC)

170 lbs: Shane Keefe (2-0) vs. Tyson Miller (2-0)

140-Pound Contract Weight: Gaston Bolanos (5-3) vs. Cass Bell (5-2)

185 lbs.: Theo Haig (0-0) vs. Alan Benson (1-2)

125 lbs.: Edwin De Los Santos (1-0) vs. Alberto Mendez (0-1)

135 lbs.: Bobby Seronio (1-0) vs. Calob Ramirez (1-1)

145 lbs.: Socrates Hernandez (0-1) vs. Rogelio Luna (0-0)

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.