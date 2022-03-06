Conor McGregor is serious about buying the Chelsea FC soccer team. No, really!

That’s the message he put out and then deleted quickly on Twitter earlier this Sunday as soon-to-be-former owner Roman Abramovich fields offers to buy the massively popular West London Premier League club.

Over the past few days McGregor has made multiple posts on Twitter declaring his interest in the club, but those comments were largely regarded as mere social media braggadocio. Not the case, according to “The Notorious!”

“I do not speak in jest,” McGregor wrote. “I am exploring this, as I said.”

Not only is McGregor putting together a legit bid for Chelsea FC, he says he’s been eyeing other clubs as well.

“Celtic from Dermot Desmond, Manchester United from the Glaziers, and now the recently up for sale Chelsea football club. All being explored,” he continued. “A football franchise purchase is in my future make no mistake about it. Everyday I ball. How wouldn’t I lead a team of young, dedicated athletes to glory. I’m perfect for the job. Pray it’s your team.”

According to Sky News, McGregor’s management company Paradigm Sports is working with Empowerment IP Capital, headed by Stephen Duval. Duval is a legit figure in sports financing who was previously a co-founder of 23 Capital. There’s also talk of bringing in another ‘major global asset management company’ to strengthen the financials on their bid.

Currently the frontrunners to buy the team are Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly (who is part owner of the L.A. Dodgers). Also in the running is Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak, while Chicago Cubs owner Thomas Ricketts is also said to be considering a bid.

The estimated price tag on Chelsea FC is sitting around $4 billion. Abramovich has set a deadline of March 15th for bids to be submitted.