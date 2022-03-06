Colby Covington mocks Drake for losing $275k bet on Jorge Masvidal

When it comes to popularity contests, there’s no question that Jorge Masvidal beats Colby Covington hands down. In the cage? Well, bookies expressed their doubt in Jorge’s ability to handle Colby’s wrestling at UFC 272 by making Masvidal a +250 dog to Covington, who was a -300 favorite. Masvidal’s odds of winning via decision? A whopping +1000.

That’s not to say “Gamebred” didn’t have his paths to victory. The man has the power to baptize opponents, and came close to taking Covington out in the fourth round with a mean counter (watch the highlights here). But close only counts with horseshoes and hand grenades, not betting slips. That’s something rap icon Drake may be ruminating on this morning after placing a $250,000 bet (in Bitcoin) on Masvidal to win.

You can watch that folly unfold via the magic of social media:

We all know what happened next: Masvidal did not win. Colby took the fight via unanimous decision 50—44, 50—45, and 49—46 on the judges’ scorecards. And “Chaos” made sure to rub the win in Drake’s face at the post-fight press conference.

“Let’s talk about all the money Drake lost tonight,” Covington said with a smile. “He needs to go back to selling those s—ty albums to make back the money. He should have went to America’s Pick of the Week by my bookie. I tried to give the people the pick of the week. I was America’s champ and I was America’s pick of the week. Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your s—ty little albums and rapping.”

Fortunately for Drake, he recently won over $375,000 betting $1.3 million on Super Bowl LVI so we doubt he’s hurting too much. That was another wager made in Bitcoin, and we gotta wonder how much the Bitcoin sportsbook he’s using pays him for all these high profile betting video clips.

See, that’s how you make the big bucks: by winning even when you lose. Covington on the other hand, may have lost even though he won: he says he accepted the headlining slot against Masvidal at UFC 272 even though he wasn’t getting a cut of the PPV profits. If that’s true and the UFC didn’t butter his bread an inch thick in some other way, Colby lost out on way more than a measly $275,000. And he doesn’t have a rap career to fall back on.