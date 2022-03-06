The mixed martial arts (MMA) grudge match years in the making is finally upon us, with former friends and training partners at American Top Team (ATT), Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, set to settle their score TONIGHT (Sat., March 5, 2022) in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 272, which is taking place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Indeed, the friendship is long over, and now all that’s left is for the Welterweight standouts to punch, kick and knee each other in the face repeatedly until one of them falls down.

Covington is still ranked atop the 170-pound contender hierarchy, despite two losses to reigning division kingpin, Kamaru Usman. The rematch in Nov. 2021 was closer than their first encounter, with “Chaos” dropping a close decision. Masvidal (No. 6), meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back losses to “Nigerian Nightmare,” including a devastating knockout defeat back in April 2021 (watch it).

Long story short, the winner remains in the thick of the Welterweight title chase, while the loser will slide further down the rankings and further away from 170-pound relevance ... no matter what they say.

Both sworn enemies have talked the talk, now it’s time to finally walk the walk.

Live updates will began to flow below the moment the two fighters made their way to the Octagon ...

Masvidal, UFC’s first (and only) “BMF” champion, was the first to make his walk to the cage:

Then it was time for “Chaos” to do the same:

Round one:

In progress ...

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Final result:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 272: “Covington vs. Masvidal” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.