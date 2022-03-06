Colby Covington did what he said he was going to do last night (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and outlasted former friend Jorge Masvidal in their main event grudge match (highlights HERE).

In addition to the welterweight headliner, UFC 272 produced a collection of highlight-reel finishes and memorable Octagon brawls. Check them out below and let us know which performance stood out the most:

Undefeated prospect Umar Nurmagomedov pushed his unbeaten streak to 14 when he sliced through Brian Kelleher with a beautiful first-round submission (watch HERE)

Maryna Moroz scored an impressive second-round submission finish over Mariya Agapova before delivering an emotional post-fight speech regarding Ukraine (highlights HERE)

Former middleweight contender Kevin Holland made a big statement in his UFC welterweight debut with a second-round TKO win over Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak provided fireworks to open the PPV main card with a first-round TKO finish over heavyweight contender Greg Hardy

Bryce Mitchell scored an incredible unanimous decision win over UFC veteran Edson Barboza to push his undefeated record to 15-0

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 272 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland Performance of the Night: Maryna Moroz

For complete UFC 272 results and coverage click here.