Colby Covington got the final word in his grudge match with Jorge Masvidal last night (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Chaos” outlasted “Gamebred” with a unanimous decision win in their welterweight main event.

Masvidal landed a few good leg kicks early on before Covington pinned him along the cage and secured a few brief takedowns. Covington eventually kept top control and threatened with chokes and punches. Masvidal went back to his kick attacks to start the second before Covington pinned him along the cage again and accidentally landed a low blow. Once the action started again “Gamebred” got a little busy with his hands as Covington kept looking to get inside. Covington did mix in a sharp jab and powerful left hook counter towards the end of the frame.

Covington went back to the well in the third and dragged Masvidal to the ground with relative ease. “Chaos” stacked Masvidal up and landed hard body shots and sharp elbows to the face. Masvidal did well to keep himself out of serious danger, but Covington was a human blanket. He didn’t allow Masvidal to breathe and it started to break “Gamebred” down. Covington scored some blistering punches along the cage in the fourth round, but Masvidal was doing really well to defend the takedown. Out of nowhere Masvidal clipped Covington with a right hand counter and hurt “Chaos” pretty badly. Covington was able to recover and maintain his forward pressure.

In the fifth and final round, Covington shot in for another takedown along the cage. This time Masvidal wasn’t able to return to his feet and “Chaos” banked valuable top control while landing some short punches and trying to end the fight with a choke. It was an impressive performance from Covington who looked like he could have went another five rounds when the final bell rang.

