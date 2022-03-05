UFC 272 results: Serghei Spivac ragdolls 300-pound Greg Hardy, scores quick finish

Greg Hardy — one of the best athletes on the f—king planet — was back in action tonight (Sat., March 5, 2022), trading Heavyweight meat hooks with Serghei Spivac to kickoff the pay-per-view (PPV) card for UFC 272, which is taking place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The Prince of War” was out to snap a two-fight losing skid, comprising defeats to Marcin Tybura and, most recently, Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264 back in July 2021. Spivak, meanwhile, was eager to bounce back from a brutal knockout loss (watch highlights) at the hands of rising superstar, Tom Aspinall, back in Sept. 2021.

Both heavy hitters love to swang and bang. And, as a result, most fight fans did not expect the showdown to last very long. And true to form, Spivac needed less than three minutes to takedown the former NFL pro bowler and pound him into semi-conciousness.

Hardy got the action going with a few thundering low kicks, missing with a one-two combination moments later. Spivac countered with a tie-up, then a trip, with both big men crashing to the bottom of the fence. Hardy tied up his hands, fought off his side well enough to get back to his feet. Spivac, though, rag-dolled the 300-pound Hardy back down to the canvas. Hardy was able to get back to a knee, but then Spivac started to rain down punches after getting him back on the canvas with a half-Nelson, with Hardy rolling to his side to avoid the punishment. Spivac turned up the volume and Hardy was in big trouble, getting mounted and eventually pounded out just 2:16 minutes of the first round.

Final result: Spivac def. Hardy via technical knockout (strikes) in round one

