YouTube star Logan Paul and Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger are hosting the first-ever Slap Fighting Championship event today (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) from the Arnold Sports Festival inside Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

While fight fans are patiently waiting for Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal to lock horns at UFC 272 later tonight live on ESPN+ PPV this is a chance to capture a little pre-fight action compliments of the sweeping sensation that is known as slap boxing. This will be the first Slap Fighting Championship event since Paul and Schwarzenegger came together to create the league.

The event started at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be seen in the above video player courtesy of Paul’s YouTube channel.

The Slap Fighting Championship lineup will include the below matchups:

Dawid “Zales” Zalewski vs. Koa “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Viernes (for the Slap Fighting Championship super heavyweight world title)

Maksymilian Leeniak vs. Nikolas Toth

Pater Truchlik vs. Karol Wyłupek

Jakub Dudczyk vs. Piotr Hawryluk

Mateusz Kazmierczak vs. Michał Kucinski

Adrianna Sledz vs. Julia Kruzer

If you’re on the fence and unsure if you want to watch a little Saturday afternoon slap boxing check out this knockout below. It’s sure to pique your interest.