 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Video: Watch UFC 272 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

As soon as UFC 272 wraps up later tonight (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event grudge match between welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, a co-headliner pitting former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos against Renato Moicano, and a featherweight clash involving Bryce Mitchell and UFC mainstay Edson Barboza, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 272 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 272 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Covington vs. Masvidal

View all 41 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...