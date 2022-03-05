As soon as UFC 272 wraps up later tonight (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event grudge match between welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, a co-headliner pitting former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos against Renato Moicano, and a featherweight clash involving Bryce Mitchell and UFC mainstay Edson Barboza, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 272 results and coverage click here.