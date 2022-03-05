UFC 272 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Covington vs. Masvidal’

One of the biggest grudge matches in the history of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will play out in devastating fashion later tonight (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Colby Covington meets fellow welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal in the main event.
But before the anticipated headliner gets underway UFC 272 will feature a slew of exciting matchups from start to finish. This includes Rafael dos Anjos’ co-main event bout with Renato Moicano, Bryce Mitchell’s important featherweight tilt with perennial contender Edson Barboza, and Kevin Holland’s UFC welterweight debut against “Cowboy” Alex Oliveira.
We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of UFC and ESPN — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!
Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via Unanimous Decision
Este baile arrancó a los golpes! #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/M84Gm05Uyw— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 5, 2022
Primeras acciones de una batalla técnica #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/bXhbpWx16N— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 5, 2022
Caliente está la máquina #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/Je4hQQjDA6— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 5, 2022
Complicada pelea vemos en dos rounds, ambos rivales dando todo. Vamos al último round #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/sxUpiQrzas— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 5, 2022
Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein
Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy
Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
For complete UFC 272 results and coverage click here.
Loading comments...