UFC 272 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Covington vs. Masvidal’

One of the biggest grudge matches in the history of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will play out in devastating fashion later tonight (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Colby Covington meets fellow welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal in the main event.

But before the anticipated headliner gets underway UFC 272 will feature a slew of exciting matchups from start to finish. This includes Rafael dos Anjos’ co-main event bout with Renato Moicano, Bryce Mitchell’s important featherweight tilt with perennial contender Edson Barboza, and Kevin Holland’s UFC welterweight debut against “Cowboy” Alex Oliveira.

We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of UFC and ESPN — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!

Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via Unanimous Decision

Primeras acciones de una batalla técnica #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/bXhbpWx16N — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 5, 2022

Complicada pelea vemos en dos rounds, ambos rivales dando todo. Vamos al último round #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/sxUpiQrzas — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 5, 2022

Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

For complete UFC 272 results and coverage click here.