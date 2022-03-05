A look at @TeamKhabib ’s road to the UFC Hall of Fame [ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/fGEM0SZVuS

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will be the first inductee into the UFC’s 2022 Hall of Fame class. The news was announced earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) during the broadcast of UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nurmagomedov, 33, is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all-time. “The Eagle” started his UFC career back in 2012 after amassing a 16-0 record in the Russian MMA circuit. Nurmagomedov instantly made his presence known with incredible wrestling, world-class cardio, and impeccable technique.

Over the course of nine years Nurmagomedov carved out the UFC’s jam-packed lightweight division. With wins over Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Rafael dos Anjos, Justin Gaethje, Al Iaquinta, and Michael Johnson, Khabib left nothing to the imagination en route to a perfect 29-0 record. He dominated every fighter put in front of him and collected four title fight wins along the way.

“Khabib is one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in professional sports,” UFC President Dana White said in an official press release. “No one dominated their opponents that way Khabib did, and to retire undefeated, as lightweight champion and the #1 pound-for-pound athlete in the world is an incredible accomplishment. It will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”

Despite his stranglehold on the lightweight division Nurmagomedov walked away from the sport in 2020 following his submission win over Gaethje at UFC 254. This came after the unfortunate death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away in July 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Nurmagomedov will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Modern Wing’ as a member of the class of 2022. The 2022 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place this July during the promotion’s International Fight Week.