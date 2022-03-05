Jalin Turner put the lightweight division on notice earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Tarantula” stopped a battle-tested Jamie Mullarkey with a second-round TKO (punches).

Turner was able to use his reach from the early going and snapped his punches at will. Mullarkey is as tough as they come and was there for some solid counter shots, but “Tarantula” was too calm and collected to be knocked off his game. After an offensive show in the first round Turner kept pouring on the pain in the second and caught Mullarkey with a hard right hand along the cage. Mullarkey fell to the canvas and Turner rushed in for the eventual stoppage.

Check out the final highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Turner, 26, has now won four-straight in the UFC’s lightweight division all by way of finish. The rising contender certainly has some blemishes on his MMA record, but Turner is evolving quite rapidly. This finish should put him close to the top 15 and allow him to test his growing skill set against the best lightweights in the world.

