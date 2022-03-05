Maryna Moroz delivered big for her home country of Ukraine earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s flyweight contender stopped Mariya Agapova via second-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

Moroz came out on fire and implemented a tremendous clinch game. The Ukrainian fighter was eventually able to secure a takedown and threatened with a tight rear-naked choke, but Agapova defended well and even scored some back control of her own towards the end of the first.

Moroz kept the pressure up in the second as she gained top control and landed brutal ground-and-pound. Agapova eventually lost position and it allowed Moroz to sneak in for the arm-triangle choke. It was her first finish since stopping Joanne Calderwood back in 2015.

After the fight, Moroz was understandably emotional as she addressed the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. The crowd gave her a loud ovation as she walked away with the biggest victory of her career.

Check out the video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

LO HACE! Maryna "Iron Lady" Moroz con sumisión salda la cuenta con Mariya Agapova en round 2 #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/1kpiVbM5RX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

Powerful words after competing under extraordinary circumstances.



Maryna Moroz with an unforgettable victory tonight. #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/SayMp4FT0T — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 6, 2022

For complete UFC 272 results and coverage click here.