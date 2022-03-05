 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Highlights! Watch Ukraine’s Maryna Moroz submit Mariya Agapova, give emotional post-fight speech | UFC 272

By Dan Hiergesell
Maryna Moroz delivered big for her home country of Ukraine earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s flyweight contender stopped Mariya Agapova via second-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

Moroz came out on fire and implemented a tremendous clinch game. The Ukrainian fighter was eventually able to secure a takedown and threatened with a tight rear-naked choke, but Agapova defended well and even scored some back control of her own towards the end of the first.

Moroz kept the pressure up in the second as she gained top control and landed brutal ground-and-pound. Agapova eventually lost position and it allowed Moroz to sneak in for the arm-triangle choke. It was her first finish since stopping Joanne Calderwood back in 2015.

After the fight, Moroz was understandably emotional as she addressed the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. The crowd gave her a loud ovation as she walked away with the biggest victory of her career.

