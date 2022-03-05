 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Submission! Watch Umar Nurmagomedov choke out Brian Kelleher in the first - UFC 272

By Dan Hiergesell
Umar Nurmagomedov delivered the first finish of the night (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the undefeated prospect stopped veteran Brian Kelleher via first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Kelleher did good in the early going to defend the takedown, but Nurmagomedov found a home for whipping leg kicks and a lightning-fast question mark kick. Eventually, Nurmagomedov was able to pin Kelleher along the cage and quickly grab a hold of his back. Once that happened Nurmagomedov locked in the rear-naked choke and made “Boom” tap.

Nurmagomedov, 26, pushes his undefeated MMA record to 14-0 and has now won his second-straight inside of the Octagon. There is a lot of hype surrounding Umar considering he’s Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin and the young contender is currently living up to his billing. It should be interesting to see what Nurmagomedov is able to do as he climbs the bantamweight rankings in style.

