Colby Covington is entering his grudge match with Jorge Masvidal with supreme confidence and it’s showed all week.

The two former friends turned rivals will finally collide in a five-round main event later this evening (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be a matchup years in the making considering Covington and Masvidal have been trying to get their hands on each other ever since the fallout at American Top Team.

Having spent so much time together the bad blood in this matchup seems as real as the Octagon they’ll be fighting in. Both Covington and Masvidal have said some pretty damaging things over the years, but “Chaos” always seems to push it to the next level when a microphone is in his hand. Covington had one final chance to deliver a message to “Gamebred” during UFC 272’s ceremonial weigh ins and he took full advantage.

“Tonight is the Street Judas’ last supper,” Covington said. “Tomorrow, I’m sending him to the electric chair, I’m gonna flip the switch, fry his bum ass and electrify the T-Mobile Arena like it’s never been electrified before.”

Covington, who is coming off his second title fight loss to current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, believes he’ll be too much for Masvidal to handle when the cage door shuts on Saturday night. With one of the best wrestling attacks and gas tanks in the game it’s easy to see why “Chaos” is so confident against a striker like “Gamebred.”

However, Masvidal commands a similar level of confidence heading into UFC 272 as well. “Gamebred” has produced some of the more memorable knockouts in UFC history and he believes he can create another highlight-reel moment against his former teammate. Masvidal delivered his own sendoff message to Covington at UFC 272’s ceremonial weigh ins.

“This guy is a b—ch and I can’t wait to prove it tomorrow,” Masvidal said. “D—k sniffing ass b—ch.

“Hey, Colby, keep selling that pay-per-view. Sell that pay-per-view, boy. Look at me while I’m talking to you, b—ch. Sell that pay-per-view. You talk all that s—t so they can buy that pay-per-view, b—ch, which you ain’t getting none of.”

There is only one way to find out which welterweight contender lives up to their billing later tonight at UFC 272. Who do you see coming out on top in the main event between Covington and Masvidal?

