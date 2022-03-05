The bitter rivalry between former friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will finally spill over into the Octagon later tonight (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There was a time when Covington and Masvidal used to be best of friends. They’d train together, live together, and use one another to better their mixed martial arts (MMA) games. It seemed like “Chaos” and “Gamebred” were going to take Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) by storm and create a partnership that was going to last years.

However, a divide was created at their gym, American Top Team (ATT), and Covington and Masvidal saw their friendship quickly go up in flames. “Chaos” did little to help the situation by talking trash every opportunity he got, but it’s not like Masvidal did anything either to prevent the relationship from crashing. The divide grew larger, Covington left ATT, and the rest is history.

Years later the two welterweight contenders find themselves on the cusp of one of the biggest grudge matches in the history of UFC. The Octagon has played host to a long list of bitter rivalries and high-profile rematches and trilogies, but never something like this. Covington and Masvidal were practically brothers and now they’re just hours away from trying to kill each other live on PPV.

In advance to UFC 272, the promotion has released the official ‘Cold Open’ video, which can be seen in the above player. Narrated by the Hollywood actor Ron Perlman, the video provides an in-depth look at the history shared between Covington and Masvidal and how everything has led them to tonight’s PPV headliner.

It is unknown at this time if Covington and Masvidal have what it takes to bury the hatchet after their grudge match, but you better believe they’re coming for blood in the main event.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 272 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.