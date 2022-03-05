Here’s how to watch UFC 272: ‘Covington vs. Masvidal’ TONIGHT live on ESPN+ PPV

It all goes down later this evening (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as former welterweight title contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal meet in a crucial main event years in the making.

In addition to the headlining grudge match, UFC 272 will feature a slew of high-paced matchups and potential Fight of the Night candidates. From Rafael dos Anjos’ co-main event clash with Renato Moicano to a featherweight scrap between Bryce Mitchell and Edson Barboza, UFC 272 should produce fireworks from start to finish

Take a look below at UFC 272’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby

Online

UFC 272: “Covington vs. Masvidal” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 272 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 272: “Covington vs. Masvidal” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 272: “Covington vs. Masvidal” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 272 there is a list of bars near you airing “Covington vs. Masvidal” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 272 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.