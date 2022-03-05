 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here’s how to watch UFC 272: ‘Covington vs. Masvidal’ TONIGHT live on ESPN+ PPV

By Dan Hiergesell
It all goes down later this evening (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as former welterweight title contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal meet in a crucial main event years in the making.

GRUDGE MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the first time in 2022 with a highly anticipated Welterweight match up that will see No. 1-ranked contender, Colby Covington, clash with former teammate and friend, No. 6-seeded Jorge Masvidal. In UFC 272’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, former Lightweight champion and No. 6-ranked Rafael dos Anjos will battle rising No. 11-seeded Rafael Fiziev in an intriguing 155-pound contender bout.

In addition to the headlining grudge match, UFC 272 will feature a slew of high-paced matchups and potential Fight of the Night candidates. From Rafael dos Anjos’ co-main event clash with Renato Moicano to a featherweight scrap between Bryce Mitchell and Edson Barboza, UFC 272 should produce fireworks from start to finish

Take a look below at UFC 272’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein
Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby

Online

  • UFC 272: “Covington vs. Masvidal” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
  • Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 272 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.
  • UFC 272: “Covington vs. Masvidal” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

Bars

  • Stay home, be safe. But if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 272 there is a list of bars near you airing “Covington vs. Masvidal” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 272 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

