Here’s how to watch UFC 272: ‘Covington vs. Masvidal’ TONIGHT live on ESPN+ PPV

It all goes down later this evening (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as former welterweight title contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal meet in a crucial main event years in the making.
In addition to the headlining grudge match, UFC 272 will feature a slew of high-paced matchups and potential Fight of the Night candidates. From Rafael dos Anjos’ co-main event clash with Renato Moicano to a featherweight scrap between Bryce Mitchell and Edson Barboza, UFC 272 should produce fireworks from start to finish
Take a look below at UFC 272’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova
Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein
Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby
Online
- UFC 272: “Covington vs. Masvidal” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 272 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.
- UFC 272: “Covington vs. Masvidal” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.
Television
- UFC 272: “Covington vs. Masvidal” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN. Check your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
- UFC 272: “Covington vs. Masvidal” can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC 272: “Covington vs. Masvidal” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Stay home, be safe. But if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 272 there is a list of bars near you airing “Covington vs. Masvidal” right here.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 272 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
