We are just hours away from one of the biggest fights of the year as Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal collide this evening (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While there’s no official title on the line this is a massive fight for both Covington and Masvidal. The welterweight contenders used to be best of friends and now they find themselves on the cusp of a five-round war to settle a rivalry years in the making. Not to mention they’re currently jockeying for position atop the UFC’s crowded welterweight division in hopes of locking down another title shot.

In preparation for tonight’s grudge match, the promotion has released the latest and greatest episode of UFC 272 “Embedded,” which can be seen in the above video player. This time around the behind-the-scenes action focuses on weight cuts, last-second gameplan tweaks, and final staredowns.

From the official YouTube description:

Bitter rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal make weight along with the other stars of UFC 272. Bryce Mitchell enjoys homemade spaghetti with his coaches. Competitors face off at weigh-ins at T-Mobile, where Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano come face-to-face; as do Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 272 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.