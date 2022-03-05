Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal full fight video preview for UFC 272 main event

A battle of two-time welterweight title challengers is set for the UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., March 5, 2022) as Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal settle their 170-pound score inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

Covington (16-3), who turned 34 just last month, came up short in two shots against reigning champion Kamaru Usman, losing by technical knockout at UFC 245 before falling by way of unanimous decision at UFC 268. In between those title fights was a lopsided decision victory over former champion-turned-celebrity boxer Tyron Woodley.

As for Masvidal, who turned 37 back in November, he also had two high-profile opportunities to dethrone Usman. After losing a clearcut decision to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 251, the 35-15 “Gamebred” was obliterated by way of second-round knockout in their UFC 261 rematch, sending him tumbling down the official rankings.

A loss for either fighter has to be considered catastrophic for their title hopes.

