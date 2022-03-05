 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Jorge Masvidal reveals flying knee tattoo, Ben Askren reacts

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 272 Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Safe to say, Jorge Masvidal’s flying knee knockout over Ben Askren was a pretty important moment for “Gamebred.”

For one, it’s the fastest knockout in UFC history, and it came in the midst of a bitter bad blood situation. More importantly, that’s the win that elevated Masvidal to superstar status, resulting in Masvidal becoming a household name and major pay-per-view (PPV) draw. Masvidal’s victory resulted in a BMF belt, pair of actual title shots, and yet another main event opportunity vs. Colby Covington tomorrow night.

It’s not unreasonable that Masvidal wants to immortalize the moment that changed his life. As such, the Cuban athlete revealed new ink at today's weigh-ins (full results), a design which highlighted his now famous jumping knee that put Askren down for the counter.

UFC 272 Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Naturally, it didn’t take long for Askren to respond. Replying to an image of the new ink, Askren simply replied, “What a stupid logo.”

Genuine critique or sour grapes? Either way, Askren has settled firmly into retirement after Jake Paul violently shut down any potential boxing plans, whereas Masvidal just locked down a majorly lucrative contract.

If “Chaos” blankets him, however, Askren may still end up with the last laugh.

Insomnia

Fun with foot sweeps:

Hoping the best for Cain Velasquez in this awful situation.

Two-on-one armored fighting looks brutal.

Stephen Thompson takes a rubber bb to the chest for our entertainment.

Will Jorge Masvidal find an answer to Colby Covington’s wrestling pressure tomorrow night?

UFC 272’s production will feature some new bells and whistles.

I’m definitely curious to see how Kevin Holland’s Welterweight debut goes, but “Trailblazer” looks like he shed the weight in a healthy fashion.

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor Twitter interactions are so boring at this point. We get it, run the trilogy already.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Gnarly clinch fighting brutality, featuring plenty of heavy elbows.

There’s no worse position in MMA.

This is kind of an odd way to land a guillotine, but it worked!

Random Land

An absolutely incredible surf clip.

Midnight Music: I am fortunate enough to be in Joshua Tree for the weekend, so there are only a couple acceptable music choices for such an occasion.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

