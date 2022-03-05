UFC 272 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., March 5, 2022) with a long-awaited, highly-anticipated Welterweight grudge match between former interim roost-ruler, Colby Covington, and former training partner and friend, Jorge Masvidal. In UFC 272’s PPV co-main event, Renato Moicano steps up on less than one week’s notice to challenge former 155-pound kingpin, Rafael dos Anjos, in a five-round tussle, while Edson Barboza looks to halt the rise of unbeaten Bryce Mitchell at Featherweight one fight prior.

IT’S GONNA BE LIT!

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 272 online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got UFC 272’s entire card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on Fight Pass/ESPN+ and ESPN/ESPN+ — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 272 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 272: “Covington vs. Masvidal” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.