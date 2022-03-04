Dana White has a message for ‘dumb’ media and ‘idiot’ fans crying over Conor McGregor title shot

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor wants to score a 155-pound title shot he didn’t earn and promotion president Dana White is prepared to give it to him, circumstances permitting.

So maybe it’s time for the combat sports media to stop asking their dumb questions.

“The problem is, every time I do a fucking interview, all anybody wants to ask is, ‘You think Conor McGregor will get a fucking title shot?’ That’s all they fucking ask,” White told Barstool Sports (transcribed by Harvey Leonard). “So, I’m gonna say, ‘Well Conor McGregor isn’t anywhere near coming back yet, so I don’t know, let’s see what happens.’”

Related Makhachev Blames Sleepy Dana White For Losing Title Shot

McGregor, a former lightweight champion, is just 1-3 in the 155-pound division and coming off consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier, the latter of which ended with a horrific leg break that is expected to keep “Notorious” sidelined until the end of the year.

“It’s a dumb fucking question for the media to ask, but the media asks dumb fucking shit all day, every day,” White continued. “That’s what happens. And anybody who’s pissed off because Conor might fucking get (a title shot), you’re a fucking idiot too. If that pisses you off, Jesus Christ. Calm down, buddy.”

Related Connie Mac Is A God Among Rats

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is expected to defend his 155-pound title against longtime contender Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May. The winner of that bout could move on to face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush later this year.

Unless the promotion needs a McGregor payday to finish 2022 in the black.