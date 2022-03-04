Live: UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-in video results

With the UFC 272 early weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the promotion will box up and ship out all 26 fighters to the nearby T-Mobile Arena for the ceremonial weigh ins, the final public appearance before the “Covington vs. Masvidal” pay-per-view (PPV) card this Sat. night (March 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 272 will be headlined by the welterweight grudge match between former training partners-turned-bitter rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. In the UFC 272 co-main event, Renato Moicano replaces Rafael Fiziev for a catchweight showdown opposite Rafael dos Anjos. In addition, Greg Hardy returns to battle heavyweight bruiser Serghei Spivac.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 272 fight card on RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

