Conor McGregor uncorks wild Twitter rant, challenges ‘sh*t stain’ Makhachev

I’m not sure if Conor McGregor is a Jimmy Buffet fan but it appears the former UFC lightweight champion subscribes to the theory that it’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere.” It’s actually seven o’clock in Dublin right now, where “Notorious” owns Black Forge Inn.

Perhaps one too many Proper shots in his Irish stout?

The self-proclaimed “face of the fight game” went on a wild Twitter rant on Friday, taking aim at No. 3-ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, who took some heat for passing on the Rafael dos Anjos fight booked for UFC 272 this weekend in Las Vegas.

Makhachev, a lifelong friend and training partner of former lightweight champion and longtime McGregor nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov, is fresh off his technical knockout victory over longtime veteran Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49.

McGregor’s unedited rant embedded below:

I’ll fight that shit stain makchavich, no sweat. Embarrassing g’n’p the other night imo. Pitiful punching. And then bottles the rda fight after mouthing of him lol. Embarrassing. Watch when I come back. Same as before. Anyone. Any weight. Anywhere. Game full of shit stains. Anyone. Any weight. Anywhere. Game full of shit stains. Full mount g’n’p and the guy bounces up not a scratch, huggin and kissin. Talkin bout thanks for the match etc. If that’s me there’s holes left in their head like they been smacked with a sock full of golf balls. Don’t even know where they are. Caramel butter skin strikes again! Am I the only one that sees this stuff for what it is or what’s the craic ? Not a scratch, man. Embarrassing! I open skin like I’m a scalpel. The sooner the better this leg heals fully and we can get the fuck back going again, Proper! It’s coming 100%! My next scan is this Monday. G’n’P so good I bounce up an smack your whole family around. Rat family. Call the mystic mac exterminator. I told ya’s I have the butler delete all the tweets, I wasn’t joking when I said that ahahaha

Sorry, nothing about whiskey and chest hair.

McGregor has been demanding a lightweight title shot ever since Charles Oliveira retained his 155-pound strap against Dustin Poirier, but now it seems “Mystic Mac” would be open to throwing hands with Makhachev upon his Octagon return.

When and where that happens remains to be seen. “Notorious” is still rehabbing a devastating leg injury suffered against the aforementioned Poirier last summer. A late 2022 return is still on the table; however nothing is confirmed at this time.