The wait is almost over as welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally lock horns tomorrow night (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This matchup has been a long-time coming since the former best friends turned enemies a few years ago. Covington is the favorite to take care of business, but “Gamebred” is always capable of scoring an improbable knockout, especially against a fighter he’s so familiar with. It will be interesting to say the least and a matchup that should provide some clarity atop the UFC’s stacked 170-pound division.

In preparation for the biggest grudge match of 2022, UFC has released the latest collection of UFC 272 “Embedded” videos, which feature an in-depth look at fight week and last-second preparations. There has been a lot of back-and-forth leading up to this main event between “Chaos” and Masvidal so it wasn’t surprising to see that animosity trickle over into UFC’s vlog series.

Check out UFC 272 “Embedded” episode three below:

From the official YouTube description:

Colby Covington stays high energy in interviews and training. Rafael dos Anjos adjusts to a new opponent in a new weight class. Bryce Mitchell and Edson Barboza head to Vegas; Jorge Masvidal checks in for fight week. UFC 272 is on Saturday, March 5.

Check out UFC 272 “Embedded” episode four below:

From the official YouTube description:

Colby Covington connects with UFC champ Amanda Nunes; Jorge Masvidal chills at the UFC PI. Renato Moicano jumps at an opportunity. Bryce Mitchell enjoys the fight week experience. UFC 272 is on Saturday, March 5.

Check out UFC 272 “Embedded” episode five below:

From the official YouTube description:

Rafael dos Anjos kicks off an unusual fight week. Renato Moicano and Edson Barboza train at the PI; Bryce Mitchell focuses on recovery and a pre-fight ritual. Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington exchange unpleasantries at the press conference.

To watch UFC 272 “Embedded” episodes one and two click here and here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 272 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.