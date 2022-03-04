The biggest grudge match of the year will pop off tomorrow night (Sat., Mar. 5, 2022) at UFC 272 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Colby Covington meets former best friend Jorge Masvidal in a crucial welterweight main event.

This five-round affair means a lot to both fighters. Not only is it a chance to prove they are still top contenders in the UFC’s welterweight division, but also an opportunity to finally settle their long-standing beef. It would have been even more interesting if Covington and Masvidal were fighting for a title, but you can thank reigning UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman for ruining that possibility.

Still, Covington’s main event matchup with Masvidal is expected to pack a ton of fireworks. It’s a clash of conflicting styles featuring a high-paced pressure cooker in “Chaos” and an opportunistic knockout specialist in Masvidal. While Covington is a 3-1 favorite to leave UFC 272 with a victory anything is truly possible. Masvidal is a special kind of fighter who seems to rise to the occasion more often than not so we should never count him out.

Before Covington and “Gamebred” settle their differences inside of the Octagon they stepped on stage for one final staredown earlier tonight at UFC 272’s ceremonial weigh ins (watch HERE). Check it out below:

In addition, UFC 272 will feature a makeshift co-main event between lightweight contenders Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano. Dos Anjos was originally expected to fight Rafael Fiziev, but that bout was canceled and Moicano was asked to step in on short notice for a 160-pound catchweight affair. Their staredown can be seen below as well:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 272 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.