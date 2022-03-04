Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its early (and official) weigh ins from the promotion’s host hotel on Friday morning to put the finishing touches on the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 5, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first fighter is expected to tip the scale at 12 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 272 will be headlined by the welterweight grudge match between former training partners-turned-bitter rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. In the UFC 272 co-main event, Renato Moicano replaces Rafael Fiziev for a catchweight showdown opposite Rafael dos Anjos. In addition, Greg Hardy returns to battle heavyweight bruiser Serghei Spivac.

Complete UFC 272 early weigh-in text results below:

UFC 272 PPV Main Card:

170 lbs.: Colby Covington (170.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal ()

160 lbs.: Rafael dos Anjos (160) vs. Renato Moicano (160)

145 lbs.: Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145.5)

170 lbs.: Kevin Holland (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (170)

265 lbs.: Greg Hardy () vs. Serghei Spivac (243.5)

UFC 272 ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims Card:

155 lbs.: Jalin Turner () vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)

115 lbs.: Marina Rodriguez (116) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

205 lbs.: Kennedy Nzechukwu (206) vs. Nick Negumereanu ()

125 lbs.: Mariya Agapova (126) vs. Maryna Moroz (125.5)

145 lbs.: Brian Kelleher (145) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (146)

125 lbs.: Tim Elliott (126) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5)

155 lbs.: Devonte Smith (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby () vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 272 fight card on fight night, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

