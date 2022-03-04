UFC just said goodbye to more than a dozen fighters, including former title challenger

Spring cleaning?
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently parted ways with more than a dozen fighters, including former women’s bantamweight title challenger Alexis Davis, through a variety of roster cuts, retirements, and expired contracts.
MMA Junkie compiled the up-to-date list:
145 lbs.: Collin Anglin (8-3, 0-2 UFC)
135 lbs.: Hunter Azure (9-2, 2-2 UFC)
155 lbs.: Dakota Bush (8-4, 0-2 UFC)
205 lbs.: Fabio Cherant (7-4, 0-3 UFC)
135 lbs.: Alexis Davis (21-11, 8-6 UFC)
145 lbs.: Andre Ewell (17-9, 4-5 UFC)
135 lbs.: Jennifer Gonzalez (13-5, 0-0 UFC)
135 lbs.: Zviad Lazishvili (13-1, 0-1 UFC)
170 lbs.: Dhiego Lima (15-9, 4-7 UFC)
115 lbs.: Mallory Martin (7-5, 1-3 UFC)
205 lbs.: Danilo Marques (11-4, 2-2 UFC)
125 lbs.: Roxanne Modafferi (25-20, 4-8 UFC)
145 lbs.: Sean Soriano (14-8, 1-5 UFC)
170 lbs.: Jordan Williams (9-6, 0-3 UFC)
170 lbs.: David Zawada (17-7, 1-4 UFC)
Gonzalez and Lazishvili were released after separate USADA incidents.
The promotion continues to sign new talent through Dana White’s “Contender Series” and will likely have a new batch coming in with the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), which does not include the entry-level contracts awarded on “Lookin’ for a Fight.”
The circle of (UFC) life.
