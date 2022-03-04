UFC just said goodbye to more than a dozen fighters, including former title challenger

Spring cleaning?

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently parted ways with more than a dozen fighters, including former women’s bantamweight title challenger Alexis Davis, through a variety of roster cuts, retirements, and expired contracts.

Related UFC Cuts Kasanganay

MMA Junkie compiled the up-to-date list:

145 lbs.: Collin Anglin (8-3, 0-2 UFC)

135 lbs.: Hunter Azure (9-2, 2-2 UFC)

155 lbs.: Dakota Bush (8-4, 0-2 UFC)

205 lbs.: Fabio Cherant (7-4, 0-3 UFC)

135 lbs.: Alexis Davis (21-11, 8-6 UFC)

145 lbs.: Andre Ewell (17-9, 4-5 UFC)

135 lbs.: Jennifer Gonzalez (13-5, 0-0 UFC)

135 lbs.: Zviad Lazishvili (13-1, 0-1 UFC)

170 lbs.: Dhiego Lima (15-9, 4-7 UFC)

115 lbs.: Mallory Martin (7-5, 1-3 UFC)

205 lbs.: Danilo Marques (11-4, 2-2 UFC)

125 lbs.: Roxanne Modafferi (25-20, 4-8 UFC)

145 lbs.: Sean Soriano (14-8, 1-5 UFC)

170 lbs.: Jordan Williams (9-6, 0-3 UFC)

170 lbs.: David Zawada (17-7, 1-4 UFC)

Gonzalez and Lazishvili were released after separate USADA incidents.

Related Bellator Says Goodbye To Goldberg

The promotion continues to sign new talent through Dana White’s “Contender Series” and will likely have a new batch coming in with the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), which does not include the entry-level contracts awarded on “Lookin’ for a Fight.”

The circle of (UFC) life.