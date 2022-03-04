Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jorge Masvidal enters his UFC 272 main event slot this weekend (Sat. March 5, 2022) opposite Colby Covington as a significant underdog, and he’s lost his last two bouts. “Gamebred” likely isn’t concerned about any of that, however, as the one and only BMF belt holder just locked down one of the most lucrative contracts in the fight world.

Thank you Hunter Cambell and @danawhite and my team @malkikawa @Abraham_kawa and @FirstRoundMgmt for making sure my kids will never go hungry again #blessed pic.twitter.com/C2yk5l5pru — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 3, 2022

“Thank you Hunter Cambell and @danawhite,” Masvidal tweeted alongside a picture of himself putting pen to paper. “And my team @malkikawa, @Abraham_kawa, and @FirstRoundMgmt for making sure my kids will never go hungry again #blessed”

Malki Kawa, Masvidal’s manager, also revealed online that Masvidal’s new contract puts him in the top three highest paid athletes on the roster. It’s well-known that Conor McGregor holds the top spot, and Israel Adesanya’s recent contract reportedly put him at the No. 2 spot, so UFC’s pay hierarchy among its top talents is seemingly clear at the moment.

New fight contract that makes jorge top 3 highest paid in ufc. Good work team! Thank you @ufc and hunter Campbell specifically for working on this contract with us. #ppvmonster #baseguarantees #top3 https://t.co/HAbu0jWsOA — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 3, 2022

In a statement, Kawa told Ariel Helwani, “Jorge Masvidal just signed a new multi-fight contract with the UFC. It’s one of the most lucrative deals in the history of the company, and we are proud to say he’ll end his career with the UFC. We are also proud of the fact that after all these years, he remains one of the biggest draws in the game.”

Given Kawa’s mention of retiring in the UFC, this contract most likely nixes any potential for Masvidal to crossover into the boxing ring anytime soon. Instead, he has a chance to jump back into the title mix with a win Saturday night, or there are plenty of high-profile match ups available for Masvidal outside of the Welterweight Top Five if he comes up short here.

Either way, Masvidal has really secured the bag 19 years into his pro career. Good for “Gamebred!”

Liudvik Sholinian has pulled from his planned bout vs. Nathaniel Wood at UFC London as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukrainian-Armenian UFC fighter Liudvik Sholinian is in Kyiv and his priorities have changed drastically very quickly:



"(MMA) is the last thing on my mind and I’m willing to give my entire career for this war to end today."



My latest for @ArmenianWeekly: https://t.co/1w7NBYYTxQ pic.twitter.com/ZjF3P8brfm — Andre Khatchaturian (@ArmoSportsAndre) March 3, 2022

No, Sean Brady, they unfortunately do not. This is agonizingly bad listening ...

Bro do these guys not do research literally would take 5 seconds to look up the fighters record https://t.co/a7VHJMqvOW — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) March 3, 2022

Masvidal has been putting knees to chins for a long time.

Oops.

Makhachev: We have unfinished business RDA, let’s fight on Saturday



RDA: ok



Makhachev: pic.twitter.com/k9nbzs2mnT — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) March 3, 2022

This is actually an accurate observation. If you’re walking around somewhere between 5’8” and 5’11”, weighing 160-175 lbs. at a regular level of fitness — congratulations, you’d be a Featherweight!

Average weight in North America is 178lbs

Average height is 5'9" — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) March 3, 2022

I don’t know a thing about Cage Warrior’s Dominique Wooding, but I say sign him on this clip alone.

How is it March and the UFC still haven’t signed Dominique Wooding? pic.twitter.com/tHEKiTKYvg — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) March 3, 2022

An absolutely ridiculous wrestling scramble/position — this is as funky as it gets!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Some of the best finishes from this weekend’s combatants!

A classic kickboxing battle!

On this day in 1995, Mike Bernardo & Andy Hug met inside the ring for the very first time.pic.twitter.com/OyXx8fr8nv — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) March 3, 2022

A sneaky back take quickly turns into a lights out choke:

