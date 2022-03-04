UFC 272 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Covington vs Masvidal

UFC 272 live stream results: Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will collide this Sat. night (March 5, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and we’ll have the real-time play-by-play updates right here, as they happen, beginning at 6 p.m. ET. UFC 272 also features the catchweight showdown between former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and late replacement Renato Moicano, who steps in for the ailing Rafael Fiziev at 160 pounds. Elsewhere on the card, Kevin Holland makes his welterweight return opposite Alex Oliveira, while Greg Hardy competes for what may be the final time under the UFC banner opposite Moldovan bruiser Serghei Spivac.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 272 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Covington vs. Masvidal.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 272 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)
UFC 272 LIVE RESULTS:
Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
Greg Hardy vs. Serghei Spivac
Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Nick Negumereanu
Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz
Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein
Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
UFC 272 PLAY-BY-PLAY:
170 lbs.: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
160 lbs.: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
170 lbs.: Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
265 lbs.: Greg Hardy vs. Serghei Spivac
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
115 lbs.: Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
205 lbs.: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Nick Negumereanu
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
Loading comments...