Get hyped for UFC 273 by watching Khamzat Chimaev utterly destroy Jingliang Li, Gerald Meerschaert

The promotion is marketing UFC 273 as a special “championship doubleheader” pay-per-view (PPV) event, thanks to the featherweight banger between Alex Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung, as well as the bantamweight rematch pitting Aljamain Sterling against Petr Yan, but I think it’s fair to say a lot of MMA fans are also tuning in to watch undefeated welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev.

The 10-0 “Borz” will have an opportunity to cement his 170-pound title shot by defeating No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, assuming Chimaev can replicate the performances on display against Jingliang Li (UFC 267) and Gerald Meerschaert (UFC Fight Island 4). And to refresh your collective memories, UFC recently uploaded those back-to-back ass whoopings on its official YouTube Channel.

Li is embedded above, Meerschaert below.

Burns (20-4) has won seven of his last eight.

UFC 273 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski and top 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung, affectionately known as “The Korean Zombie.” The Aussie was originally expected to rematch Max Holloway but “Blessed” got sat due to injury.

In the UFC 273 co-main event, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his strap against bitter rival and ex-division kingpin Petr Yan, who will compete with a makeshift corner. “Funk Master” captured the crown by way of controversial disqualification then took an extended leave of absence to deal with a surgically-repaired neck.

