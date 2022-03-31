Derek Brunson shoots down garbled callout from ‘Paulo Pasta’ — ‘You’re a heavyweight’

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa is looking to make his Octagon return at some point in 2022 and has arbitrarily set his sights on fellow fourth-ranked contender Derek Brunson.

“Now it’s time to Derek Brunson runway or accept,” Costa wrote on Twitter. “Sean (Strickland) gave up. Brunson? I think Derek Brunson is avoiding this call, someone give me his number.”

After jumping out to a perfect 13-0 start to his MMA career, the wine-loving Costa suffered back-to-back losses to Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, the latter of which may have booted the Brazilian from the 185-pound weight class.

“Focus on your own weight class,” Brunson fired back. “You’re a heavyweight. I tried to fight you multiple times. Your disappeared until I got a fight. I’m not fighting soon, I’m working on my craft. I’m waiting on your second heavyweight fight. Paulo Pasta.”

“Brunson is a bitch haha,” Costa later added. “These guys are a shame of this division. UFC fag fighters.”

Brunson (23-8) was one fight away from rematching Israel Adesanya with the 185-pound title on the line, but top contender Jared Cannonier kept him from the promised land with a violent, second-round knockout at UFC 271 back in February.

The 38 year-old Brunson is expected to retire after his next fight.