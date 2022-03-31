Florida governor Ron DeSantis awarded ‘BMF’ belt by UFC ‘freedom fighter’ Jorge Masvidal

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is running for re-election and held a private fundraiser on Weds. night (March 30, 2022) at The Wharf in Miami, where embattled UFC welterweight and one-time “BMF” champ Jorge Masvidal served as special guest speaker.

Masvidal was recently arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

“Jorge is a fighter, he ran into another fighter, it’s not like he beat up some kid on the street,” Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. told WPLG Local 10. “Look, it happens. He’s a fighter for freedom and I think we all support him.”

Related Masvidal Explains His Support For President Trump

Masvidal, no stranger to the political arena after campaigning for Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election, is accused of ambushing and sucker-punching fellow UFC welterweight Colby Covington outside a steakhouse in “The Sunshine State.”

“No talk (of the incident) but you were able to see the hand was a bit swollen,” attendee Ophir Rahimi told reporters. “There was a cut there, so I’m assuming that was the right hand that was used.”

DeSantis was awarded the “BMF” belt for “keeping Florida free and setting an example for the rest of the world,” though I would have much preferred to see DeSantis fight Nate Diaz for the right to wear the strap, as Masvidal did at UFC 244 in New York.

Incredible to see true patriot @gamebredfighter present the best governor in America @GovRonDeSantis the BMF belt for fighting to keeping Florida free and setting an example for the rest of the world pic.twitter.com/cDdHc2Wkb5 — James Koutoulas (@jameskoutoulas) March 30, 2022

Masvidal, 37, has not competed since dropping a unanimous decision to Covington in the UFC 272 headliner on March 5 in Jacksonville. His next court appearance is expected for April 12, where “Gamebred” will answer for his steakhouse “Chaos.”