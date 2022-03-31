UFC veteran Jarred Brooks set for title eliminator at ONE: Reloaded

Jarred Brooks has transitioned smoothly over to ONE Championship and is now one fight away from challenging for gold.

MMAMania.com has confirmed with sources close to the promotion that Brooks will face Bokang Masunyane at ONE: Reloaded in a 125-pound men’s Strawweight clash on Apr. 22, 2022. The bout will be a title eliminator with the winner getting the opportunity to challenge the champion, Joshua Pacio.

Brooks, 28, enjoyed a four-fight run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stretching from July 2017 to November 2018. He’d go 2-2 during that span and unfortunately be most remembered for his losses. The first was a controversial split decision loss to future and current UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo before facing Jose “Shorty” Torres and knocking himself out via slam (watch highlights).

Despite going out on a win over Roberto Sanchez in the UFC, the bad luck continued for Brooks (18-2, 1 no contest) as he was released and off to compete in RIZIN. Making his debut at RIZIN 18 in August 2019, Brooks fought Haruo Ochi only for an accidental headbutt halted the action 11 seconds in, resulting in a no contest. Later that year, Brooks and Ochi rematched at Bellator 237 in Saitama, Japan where Brooks earned a unanimous decision victory.

“The Monkey God” joined ONE Championship in 2021 and has picked up two victories extending his unbeaten streak to six since departing the UFC. Brooks’ opponent Masunyane (8-0) is also 2-0 in the promotion but hasn’t fought since December 2020 when scoring a 37-second head kick knockout of Rene Catalan.

ONE: Reloaded will be headlined by defending Lightweight kickboxing champion Regian Eersel who takes on Germany’s Arian Sadikovic. A women’s Strawweight Muay Thai champion will also be crowned as Jackie Buntan collides with Smilla Sundel.