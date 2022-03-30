Leon Edwards doesn’t expect Jorge Masvidal fight ever happening unless champion: ‘F—k it, let’s fight’

Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal made too much sense after their altercation backstage at UFC London in 2019 yet nothing ever came to fruition inside the Octagon.

The pair of top Welterweight contenders came to blows while Masvidal was being interviewed by Laura Sanko as Edwards chirped from afar. Connecting with some punches to Edwards that caused a small cut under his eye, Masvidal would go on to coin the incident as him feeding “Rocky” a “three-piece and a soda.”

Somehow, the UFC never capitalized on this moment by matching the two together immediately. Edwards’ next fight came against Rafael dos Anjos while Masvidal welcomed Ben Askren to the UFC and the speed of their upward trajectories propelled at very different rates thanks to the results.

In 2022, “Gamebred” is on a three-fight skid while Edwards continues extending his streak with a title shot likely right around the corner. At UFC 269 in Dec. 2021, the two were finally matched, until Masvidal was forced out with a rib injury.

But hey, it still might not be too late after all.

“No, I think our career, I’m going like this (pointing up), and he is going like that (pointing down). It’s going to be difficult to balance it out if we can ever fight,” Edwards told MMA Junkie. “I might just f—king win the belt and be like, ‘F—k it, let’s fight.’ So you never know. We’ll see.”

Before we begin contemplating the next potential opponent of Masvidal’s, he’ll have to come out of his current legal case unscathed.

Following his UFC 272 loss to Colby Covington, Masvidal allegedly sucker-punched his ex-teammate outside Papi Steak restaurant in Miami, Florida. As a result, Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief. His next court date is set for Thurs., April 21, 2022