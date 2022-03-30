Kamaru Usman won’t take sides in Masvidal-Covington street fight — ‘Both guys took a big L’

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has fought and defeated Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington — twice — in separate title fights, so he’s something of an expert when it comes to “Gamebred” and “Chaos.”

He also knows a thing or two about street fights, having gone to war with PFL fans at the behest of troublemaking manager Ali Abdelaziz, not long before his attempted buffet beatdown of Covington in the wake of UFC 235.

That said, Usman won’t be taking sides in the Masvidal-Covington steakhouse drama.

“Now (Masvidal is) facing counts, and now you could potentially go away (to prison),” Usman told his Instagram followers (via MMA Junkie). “So that’s the unfortunate nature of the situation. I don’t like it. Both guys, I believe, are in the wrong. You can’t just do what you want and say what you want just because you want to sell something, and I feel that’s wrong – very wrong.”

After turning himself into police, Masvidal pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery and criminal mischief. “Gamebred” allegedly sucker-punched Covington outside Papi Steak restaurant in Miami, Fla., leaving “Chaos” with a busted tooth and damaged Rolex.

“But also, you can’t go as an athlete — as an elite athlete, you’re one of the best athletes in the world — you can’t just go attacking somebody in the street,” Usman continued. “Yeah, I understand it’s another athlete, but you can’t just do that when it’s outside of competition. So both guys took a big ‘L’ on that one. Pray for both, though, hope they’re okay.”

Masvidal is scheduled for arraignment on April 21.